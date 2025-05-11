Army Chief Grants "Full Authority" To Commanders For Counteraction If Ceasefire Violated

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has given the green light to all Army Commanders in the western borders to launch counteraction if the understanding reached between India and Pakistan's DGMOs on Saturday is violated.

There has been no outbreak of hostilities after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides spoke yesterday evening.

An hour before the announcement that an understanding had been reached came yesterday, sources had said India will consider any future act of terror by Pakistan an act of war, and will respond accordingly.

"Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS [Chief of the Army Staff] reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025," the army said.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders.



The #COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for... pic.twitter.com/kyWGwePqN0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 11, 2025

Kinetic domain in the military context refers to any movement or the action of firing a weapon.

The hostilities began with the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

While India launched precision cruise missile strikes at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the neighbouring country where the military has a strong grip on the civilian government escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones.

India's response, again, were precision strikes against selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory. These included radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot.