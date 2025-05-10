Propaganda, Outright Lies: How Pak Is Ramping Up Misinformation Warfare

Keeping up its misinformation warfare alongside three waves of drone and missile attacks on military and civilian targets in India, the Pakistani establishment and people backed by it have continued to spread lies, including that Indian armed forces fire missiles on Amritsar, officials have said.

The officials listed out a series of misinformation, half-truths and outright lies propagated by Pakistan to sow discord in India, paint itself in a flattering light and try and gain the world's sympathy. They also pointed out that measures are being taken to counter such misinformation, including with timely fact-checks and visual evidence.

"Pakistan is running a widespread campaign full of lies targeting India, using both official channels and social media to incite communal unrest, spread false reports about military events, cause panic among Indian citizens and create international confusion regarding India's actions," an official said.

Among the biggest lies being peddled by Pakistan, the officials said, is the claim by Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), that India fired missiles on Amritsar. Another false claim, in the same vein, was that India had attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Blasting Pakistan for the outrageous allegation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday that it continued to make efforts to mislead the world.

"Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claim that it was the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Air Force that was targeting cities like Amritsar and trying to put the blame on Pakistan. This is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression. But it is also true to type in its effort to deceive and mislead the world. It will not succeed," he said.

Mr Misri slammed Pakistan again on Saturday, calling it out on its "lame attempt".

"Pakistani officials also continue to make ludicrous claims about India firing missiles towards Shri Amritsar Sahib. As I said, these lame attempts to divide India are doomed to failure," he said.