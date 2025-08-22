Pakistan Gears Up For Dhaka Rendezvous With Bangladesh Hardliners

India will be closely watching the developments in the neighbourhood this weekend as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar are scheduled to be in Dhaka for a three-day visit.

Although initially scheduled for April this year, the visit was postponed due to the hammering that Pakistan received during Op Sindoor which was launched in the aftermath of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bangladesh's Interim Government's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain told Bangladesh Daily Prothom Alo, "Like with many other countries, we are trying to establish a normal relationship with Pakistan, focusing on trade, investment, and facilitating people's movement. In the past, an unnecessary atmosphere of hostility was created. We have moved away from that. But while seeking normal ties, the three unresolved issues remain on the table."

Ishaq Dar is scheduled to meet a host of leaders from across the political spectrum in Bangladesh including Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain and Begum Khaleda Zia, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and former Prime Minister.

The concerning part is Ishaq Dar's meeting with leaders of the Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, a hardline radical Islamic group which has openly taken an anti-India stance and has been blamed in the past for suppression of minorities and was banned by previous governments in Bangladesh for alleged terror links.

The current administration in Bangladesh led by Yunus, has been trying to build close ties with Pakistan despite the tumultuous history and the violent and brutal atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army during the liberation struggle.

Chief Adviser to the Interim Government, Yunus, who met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the sidelines of a conference in Egypt in December last year, said he wanted to resolve outstanding grievances from Dhaka's 1971 bloody separation from Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif had responded saying he had a "warm and cordial exchange" with Yunus. "Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral collaboration," he said on social media platform X.

In April this year, Yunus put the emphasis on strengthening ties with Pakistan to boost mutual cooperation and explore trade and business potentials. Yunus made the comments during Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch visit to Dhaka. "There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward," the Yunus told Baloch, who led the Pakistani side in the Foreign Secretary level bilateral consultations between the two countries for 15 years.

"We kept missing each other for a long time as our relationship was frozen. We have to overcome the barriers," Yunus had added.

Ishaq Dar's visit is significant as he will be the third Pakistani cabinet member to visit Bangladesh since the overthrow of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August last year. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Dhaka in July this year while Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived last week.

In a significant development, Pakistan and Bangladesh have also agreed to grant visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports from the other side. The two countries have also agreed to revitalise the existing Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and set up a new Trade and Investment Commission to explore trade and investment potential of both countries. The last Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting between Bangladesh and Pakistan was held in 2005.

Cargo ships are sailing directly between the two countries and direct flights are also planned in the days to come with Pakistani carriers Fly Jinnah and Air Sial, getting clearances to launch direct flights.

These developments come as India-Bangladesh ties have continued to deteriorate since last year. India has firmly rejected Bangladesh's allegation that members of the Awami League are conducting anti-Bangladesh political activities from Indian soil in a statement put out by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Our response to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh

https://t.co/XDLTjDUBuH — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2025

"The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," India said.

Earlier Bangladesh had alleged, "Activities by the banned Bangladesh Awami League on Indian soil risks long-term friendship and multifarious engagements between Bangladesh & India as also mutual trust and respect between two countries' people."

