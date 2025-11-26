Rusted Pole That Crushed Basketball Champ Was Not Fixed Despite Requests

Holding the Haryana government's sports department responsible for the tragic death of national-level basketball player Hardik Rathi (16) in Rohtak, his relative has said the rusted pole that led to the freak accident was not repaired despite repeated requests.

Speaking to NDTV, Hardik's cousin Khadak Singh Rathi said their family has suffered a loss that cannot be compensated for. "Hardik was a decent, focused boy. His dream was to lead India in basketball."

Hardik was the elder of two brothers, and his father had enrolled both of them into a basketball academy in Rohtak's Lakhan Majra. He practised for six hours daily -- 4 am to 7 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Khadak Singh said that whenever the teenagers were free, or their school was shut, they would hit the court for a practice session.

Around 10.30 am yesterday, Hardik was practising on the court. CCTV footage of the incident shows him jumping and touching the basket. During one of these jumps, he clutched the basket's rim and the pole fell on him. His friends and playmates, who must have been taking a break, rushed to the court. They lifted the pole and rescued Hardik, but the damage was done.

"We had complained about the pole, and notice was issued at least 10 times to take cognisance. We had warned that such an incident can happen any time" : Khadak Singh Rathi, brother of Hardik Rathi who died in a tragic basketball accident

Khadak Singh said the basketball board hit Hardik on the chest and caused internal bleeding, leading to his death.

"I hold the Haryana government and the sports department responsible for this. I plead to the Haryana government: I have lost my brother, but I do not want any other family to lose their son. They should get these courts repaired so that children do not have to risk their lives to win medals," he said.

Khadak Singh said the court where the incident occurred was built in 2009 with support from Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda. "You can see the condition of the rusted pole. The sports academy's coach met with authorities at least 10 times, but no action was taken. An inspection had warned that his pole could fall any day," he said.

Hardik's family has said he started playing basketball when he was 11 and had been playing at the national level for five years. He was practising for an upcoming tournament in Nepal.

Congress leader Hooda launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Haryana and said criminal negligence has claimed the life of a talented young sportsperson. "For the past 11 years, the BJP's Haryana government has stopped funding for stadiums. All these stadiums were built under the Congress government."

Hooda said he gave Rs 18 lakh from his MP fund to spruce up sports facilities, but it was not utilised. "Why? Because I am an opposition member. But this incident shows the policy and intention of this government," he said.

In a crackdown after the tragedy, Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam has suspended one official and asked district administrations to check sports facilities and repair dilapidated equipment.