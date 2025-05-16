Ex-College Basketball Star Jarred Shaw Faces Death Penalty In Indonesia For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jarred Dwayne Shaw, a 34-year-old basketball player, was arrested in Indonesia. He faces charges of attempting to smuggle cannabis-infused candies into the coun Indonesian police seized 132 pieces of cannabis-laced candies weighing 869 grams

Jarred Dwayne Shaw, a 34-year-old American basketball player, has been arrested in Indonesia on charges of drug smuggling. Authorities allege that Shaw attempted to import cannabis-infused candies into the country, a serious offence under Indonesia's stringent drug laws.

On May 7, 2025, Indonesian police raided Shaw's apartment in Tangerang Regency, near Jakarta, seizing 132 pieces of cannabis-laced candies weighing approximately 869 grams. The operation followed a tip-off from customs officials regarding a suspicious package sent from Thailand, where cannabis was decriminalised in 2024. Shaw reportedly told investigators he intended to share the candies with fellow basketball players.

Shaw, originally from Dallas, Texas, has played for various teams in the Indonesian Basketball League since 2022, most recently signing with the Tangerang Hawks. Following his arrest, the Hawks terminated his contract, and the league imposed a lifetime ban.

According to the Independent Observer, the package contained 20 packs of candies labelled 'Vita Bite', which were found to contain 132 pieces of Class 1 narcotics – Delta 9 THC – with a total gross weight of 869 grams.

"We don't tolerate players, administrators or anyone in the field involved in drugs. There is no room for drug users in the basketball world," Budisatrio Djiwandono, Chairman of the Indonesian Basketball Association (PERBASI) said.

"Indonesia's border weaknesses exacerbate the country's vulnerability to trafficking of persons, drugs and natural resources, as well as smuggling of migrants," the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said.

Under Indonesian law, Shaw faces severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, if convicted. Indonesia is known for its strict anti-drug regulations, with over 500 individuals currently on death row for drug-related offences, including 96 foreigners.