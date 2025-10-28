Bangladesh, Pakistan Pledge To Boost Trade Ties After Two Decades

Bangladesh and Pakistan pledged to elevate economic, trade and investment relations to a "new strategic level" in a further sign of warming ties between the former foes.

The two countries held the ninth meeting of the Joint Economic Commission in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, marking its first session since 2005.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including agriculture, energy, education, banking and tourism, the Economic Relations Division in Dhaka said in a statement Monday.

The two nations, which separated more than half a century ago after a deadly civil war, have taken gradual steps to reset ties following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as leader of Bangladesh. Hasina's government had close ties with India, a political rival of Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Bangladesh in August and met with its interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, and several other officials. The two countries agreed at the time to lift visa restrictions for their diplomats and government officials.

This week's talks were led by Bangladesh's Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

