"Conditional" Ceasefire, No Change In India's Position On Indus Treaty: Sources

The ceasefire with Pakistan is a conditional one and there is no change in India's position on the diplomatic measures against the neighbouring country, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, sources have said.

The move to negotiate a ceasefire, the sources emphasised, was initiated by Pakistan and pointed to a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who underscored that India has an uncompromising stance against terrorism, which will not change.

The Ministry of Defence, in a press conference after the ceasefire, also emphasised that India had not only fended off three big waves of missile and drone attacks by Pakistan but also caused extensive damage to its air defence systems, making defending its airspace unsustainable.

Every Pakistani misadventure, the ministry stressed, has been met with strength and any escalation in the future will also invite a decisive response.

The first announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan - after four days of hostilities - came from US President Donald Trump at 5.35 pm on Saturday. Mr Trump claimed that the cessation of hostilities followed a "long night of talks" mediated by the United States.

Soon after that, however, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing that the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan had called his Indian counterpart at 3.35 pm and the ceasefire had been agreed upon.

"The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today.. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," Mr Misri said, adding that instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that military action has ceased, but underlined that India's uncompromising stance against terrorism would not change.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he wrote on X.