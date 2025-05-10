Multiple Explosions Heard During NDTV Live Report In Srinagar

Multiple explosions were heard in the background as an NDTV crew reported from the ground in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Pakistan deployed between 300 and 400 drones, identified preliminarily as Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, on the night of May 8-9. Many were intercepted using a combination of kinetic and electronic warfare systems, including the Barak-8 and S-400 Triumph missile defence platforms, Akash SAMs, and indigenous anti-drone technologies.

At 6 AM today, during a live broadcast by NDTV's Shiv Aroor, reporting from the ground in Srinagar, multiple explosions could be heard in the background.

Among the locations targeted last night and early morning today were Srinagar airport, the Awantipora airbase, Nagrota, Jammu, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Jaisalmer.

In Ferozpur, a drone attack on a civilian area injured three members of a local family. No Indian military installations were damaged.

Pakistan this morning shut down its airspace for all air traffic, hours after India accused it of sing commercial flights as shields amid drone attacks. The decision, notified through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), came amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India accused Pakistan of endangering international air traffic by keeping its airspace open while executing drone and missile operations.

Powerful explosions were also reported early Saturday across multiple Pakistani air bases, including a critical installation near the capital Islamabad, prompting the Pakistani government to shut down the country's airspace to all civilian and commercial traffic.