Video: Air Force Shares Glimpse Of Attack On Terror Camps During Op Sindoor

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday shared a video showing a glimpse of an attack on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

The 5-minute video posted on X first showed the newspaper clippings on the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. It then showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and the tri-services chiefs.

A black background then appeared, with the text "Operation Sindoor", followed by "IAF responded with precision, speed, resolve".

It then showed aerial strikes by the Indian fighter jets on terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. It also featured clips and pictures that showed the "decimated" terror camps.

The video also showed fighter jets in action during the 1971 war with Pakistan. It also mentioned the Kargil war and Indian strikes in response to the Pulwama attack in 2019.

"When the skies grow dark and danger looms across land or sea, there's one force that rises. Vast, fearless and precise. The Indian Air Force," narrated the voiceover.

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 after finding cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack. They struck multiple terror camps and killed over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, which India intercepted. In retaliation, Indian forces struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh last Saturday said the IAF shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

"We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," he said during an event in Bengaluru.