"Lame Attempts To...": India Blasts Pak's Missile Attack Claim On Gurdwara

New Delhi on Saturday said the Pakistani officials were making “lame attempts” to “divide India” by claiming that Indian missiles were being fired at a religious site.

Addressing a press conference after Pakistan launched multiple attacks again on Friday night, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistani officials were continuing to make “ludicrous” claims about India firing missiles towards a gurdwara.

“These lame attempts to divide India are doomed to failure,” he said.

Mr Misri's remarks came a day after he said that Pakistan's attack on places of worship and its "preposterous" attempts to blame Indian armed forces were reflective of Islamabad's "evil design" and efforts to deceive and mislead the world.

"We have seen the Pakistani side targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design. This includes gurdwaras, these convents, and temples. This is a new low, even for Pakistan," he had said.

Citing Pakistan's attack on a gurdwara in Amritsar and its subsequent attempt to blame it on Indian armed forces, Mr Misri said Islamabad's thinking that India would attack its own cities is the kind of "deranged fantasy" that only the Pakistani state can come up with.