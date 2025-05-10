"India Hit Targets At Multiple Pak Bases": Government's Special Briefing

Hitting back hard after Pakistan's drone attacks across the western sector, India has carried out precision airstrikes on Pakistan Air Force bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala and Rahim Yar Khan. Pakistan's military installations at Sukkur and Chunia, a radar site at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base were also targeted.

Addressing a government briefing with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan continued to provoke India through aggressive actions along India's western border. Pakistan used unmanned combat aerial vehicles, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to target civilian areas and military infrastructure, she said. "Indian armed forces successfully neutralised these threats and majority of the vectors. However, limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian air force stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj," the officer said.

In a "deplorable" and "cowardly" act, she said, Pakistan attacked civilian areas, including a medical centre and school premises.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian Air Force carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas. Pakistan military targets at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunia were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft. Radar site at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions. While carrying out these responses, India ensured minimum collateral damage," Wing Commander Singh said.

Flagging Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, the Air Force officer mentioned claims such as the destruction of India's S-400 air defence system at Adampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos base at Nagrota and the forward ammunition depot at Chandigarh. "India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan," she said.

The officer said Pakistan has been carrying out heavy shelling along the Line of Control and targeting civilian areas. Indian Army, she said, has responded "effectively and proportionately".

"The Pakistani military has been observed as moving their troops into forward areas, indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately. Indian armed force reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military," she said.

Wing Commander Singh also showed time-stamp images of military facilities that fly in the face of Pakistan's claims of having targeted these air force bases.