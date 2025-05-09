Sikkim Takes 'Proactive Safety Measures' Amid Tensions Along India-Pak Border

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced measures to tackle any problem arising because of the prevailing situation along the Pakistan border in India's north and west, and also said the state will assess its preparedness for any potential crisis.

Mr Tamang said, "I convened a high-level meeting today attended by the Political Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Jacob Khaling, Cabinet Secretary Shri V.B. Pathak, Chief Secretary Shri R. Telang, Director General of Police (DGP) Shri Akshay Sachdeva and Heads of Departments (HODs) including officials from Health, Power, Food & Civil Supplies, Roads & Bridges, Land & Revenue departments, Sikkim Police and DCs & SPs of all districts."

The Chief Minister issued directives to every department. The Power Department must conduct emergency drills and raise public awareness on blackout preparedness.

The Roads and Bridges Department have to ensure all critical roads and bridges remain fully operational and structurally sound.

The health department is also on high alert, with hospitals being fully equipped and staffed with essential medical personnel on duty. The Food and Civil Supplies department has been asked to maintain an ample stock of essential items and fuel, ensuring uninterrupted distribution.

The police and security forces have been told to intensify vigilance, especially at borders, and conduct regular drills with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and the Sikkim Armed Police soldiers. The Disaster Management Department has been asked to activate siren systems and deploy trained personnel promptly in any emergency.

The Chief Minister said, "I want to reassure the people of Sikkim that the government is taking all necessary and proactive measures to ensure the safety, security, and preparedness of our State. Given Sikkim's strategic location and proximity to international borders, it is our solemn responsibility to remain vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any eventuality. These measures are not only in the interest of our State but also in alignment with our duty toward national security."

"We are strengthening inter-departmental coordination, reinforcing critical infrastructure, and enhancing emergency response mechanisms across all districts. Our law enforcement agencies, medical services, and civil administration are on high alert to ensure uninterrupted public services and maintain peace and order," he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens. "I urge all citizens to act responsibly, remain calm, stay informed through official channels, cooperate with the authorities, and refrain from sharing unverified or sensitive information that could lead to unnecessary panic or compromise security. National security is our priority, and the State Government is committed to public safety, territorial integrity, and the welfare of every citizen."

Sikkim, located in the eastern Himalayas, shares a border with China. Several states have announced alerts amidst the ongoing situation with Pakistan.

Pakistani troops have been violating the ceasefire amid heightened tensions with India following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan had attempted to strike military targets in 15 locations across India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

This week, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' and destroyed multiple terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).