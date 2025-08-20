Sikkim University Student Sparks Row With 'Nepali' Remark, Taken Into Custody

A major controversy has erupted on the campus of Sikkim University in Gangtok over alleged derogatory remarks against the Nepali community and language by a student from Uttar Pradesh in a department WhatsApp group.

The student apologised after an uproar and police complaints, but he has been taken into custody.

According to sources, on August 14, Sikkim University student Raj Shekar Sarkar allegedly called Nepali a "foreign country's language" and said those who wanted to use it should "go to Nepal".

Shekhar, who is from Varanasi, made the remark in the official WhatsApp group of the university's Commerce department, which has students and faculty as members. According to sources, Shekhar had also asked for classes to be held on Independence Day.

The remarks triggered outrage and student groups demanded his expulsion.

Following complaints, the Sikkim Police has placed Sarkar in preventive custody under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196(1) (Promoting enmity between groups) and 353(2) (promoting enmity through falsehood).

"Our demand is very clear - the student should be permanently terminated from the university. He has hurt the sentiments of Nepali-speaking people across the state, the country, and even globally. Divisive thoughts like these cannot be tolerated in an academic space," said Anup Regmi, President of Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA).

University Registrar In-Charge Laxuman Sharma said a committee has been set up to investigate the allegations and they are awaiting a report. "Once we get the report, we will take a decision. We will also sensitise all students. This incident is unfortunate," he said.