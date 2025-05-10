Explosions Heard Across Srinagar, Says Omar Abdullah After India-Pak Ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a post on X said he heard some "explosions" in Srinagar.

Minutes later, many residents of the city posted visuals on X showing what they claimed was tracer fire by anti-aircraft guns at incoming drones in the night sky.

Mr Abdullah's post came hours after both India and Pakistan announced they had agreed to a ceasefire. US President Donald Trump had also made the same announcement about the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar," Mr Abdullah said in the post on X.

Soon, he posted an update, which contained a video: "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

The Ludhiana district commissioner (DC) said there is nothing to worry as of now. They may have to enforce a blackout depending on the situation, and the armed forces along with the district administration are monitoring the situation.

In Patiala, the DC said they will inform the public well in time if there is any imminent threat, but there is nothing to worry at the moment.

In Amritsar, the DC said there are reports of ceasefire violations and they will enforce a blackout if and when needed.

"... I advise all to kindly be prepared for enforcement of blackout if the need arises and be at home/indoors... We have done this drill several times, so please don't panic. This is by way of abundant caution," the Amritsar DC said in public message.