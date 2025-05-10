Advertisement
Missile-Like Object Lands In Dal Lake, Explosions Heard In Srinagar

Multiple explosions were heard over Srinagar early Saturday morning.

Read Time: 1 min
Missile-Like Object Lands In Dal Lake, Explosions Heard In Srinagar
Debris in dal lake after a missile-like object fell in the lake post interception.
Srinagar:

A missile-like object landed deep inside the Dal Lake -- a major tourist attraction in Srinagar -- after loud explosions rocked the city on Saturday morning, officials said.

Smoke bellowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed, the officials said.

The debris of the object, which has been fished out by the security forces, is being analysed, they added.

Another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning, which is being examined, the officials said.

