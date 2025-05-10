Video: Indian Army Destroys Pak Post Near Jammu Used For Tube Drone Launch

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Indian forces targeted Pakistani military posts and a terror launchpad. Drone attacks from Pakistan targeted multiple military locations in India. Explosions reported at several Pakistani airbases amid ongoing tensions.

Indian forces have destroyed several Pakistani military posts and a terror launchpad in retaliation as Pakistan continued to escalate the situation, sources said. The launchpad destroyed in the Indian strikes was used to launch tube-launched drones. The action was carried out by Indian Army troops positioned near Jammu, they added.

The retaliation - part of Operation Sindoor, aimed at destroying terror bases across the border - followed a coordinated wave of drone attacks from Islamabad targeting military infrastructure at 26 locations from Leh in the north to Sir Creek in the south. Follow live updates here

In Rajasthan, drones were spotted over Barmer as well while air raid sirens went off in Jaisalmer last night. Multiple explosions were also heard in Srinagar early this morning. It was learnt that the attacks last night and this morning were targeted at the Srinagar airport, Awantipora airbase, Nagrota, Jammu, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Jaisalmer. No Indian military installation was damaged.

Pakistan also continued overnight shelling across the border. A blackout was enforced in Kupwara. The shelling claimed the life of a senior official in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. He died after a shell hit his house, confirmed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

A day earlier, India had destroyed several more Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control and took down at least 50 drones sent by Islamabad. The Indian Army also shared a video showing a strike on one of the Pakistani posts using anti-tank guided missiles.

Explosions in Pakistan

In Pakistan, powerful explosions were heard at several airbases early this morning. The blasts hit three air force installations, including Nur Jhan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Air Base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Air Base in Jhang, claimed Pakistan's military.

The Nur Jahan Air Base is one of Pakistan's most sensitive military facilities used for air force operations and VIP transit. Earlier known as the Chaklala Air Base, it is located adjacent to Pakistan's military headquarters, less than 10 km from Islamabad.

Pakistan had yesterday tried to target three Indian air bases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur - all in Jammu and Kashmir, but the threats were neutralised.

Escalation by Pakistan

Pakistan, known as a global terror hub sheltering terrorists and their masters, has been trying to escalate the situation with India with repeated drone and missile strikes at military installations, airfields, and civilian aviation facilities.

A fresh wave of such attacks last night was repelled by Indian air defence.

In Punjab's Ferozepur, three members of a family suffered burn injuries in one of the drone attacks, the police said. One of them is critical.

Accused of using civilian aircraft as a shield, Islamabad today shut its airspace to all civilian and commercial traffic.

Indian Army's Colonel Sofya Qureshi told reporters yesterday that Pakistan feared its attacks on India would prompt a swift response, due to which it was using civil airliners as a shield. "This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners, including international flights flying near the international border," she said.

India had already shut several airports before the escalation, in view of the safety of air travellers.

The Indian Army also prevented an infiltration attempt through the international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. Seven terrorists, backed by continuous firing by Pakistan Rangers, were killed by the Indian forces. Many posts were also damaged in the retaliatory action.

India had begun Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, striking several terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.