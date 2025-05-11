Pak Envoy Was Asked About Trump's Role In Ceasefire With India. His Reply

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Faisal, during an interview with the UK's Sky News, was asked whether he could clarify the role of President Trump in the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

The ceasefire, declared at 5:00 PM on Saturday, was announced not by the military commands of the two nuclear powers but by US President Donald Trump via a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

When probed about the US Presidenet's role in the ceasefire agreement, the Pakistani High Commissioner said: "No, I don't have the details about it, but I have no reason to doubt President Trump, who has 'tweeted' that they have played a role in it. So it is very good if our friends are there to help us reach peace and then persevere with the peace."

The agreement was announced first by former US President Donald Trump via social media, crediting American diplomatic intervention for brokering what he called a "FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."

Trump again on Sunday praised the "strong and unwaveringly powerful" leadership of India and Pakistan for reaching a ceasefire, saying their legacy is greatly enhanced by their brave actions.

"I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead (led) to the death and destruction of so many, and so much," he said.

"Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision," he added.

There was a semblance of normalcy in Kashmir valley this morning as residents witnessed the first night in six days without the sound of aircraft, missiles and drones flying overhead.