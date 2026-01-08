Shashi Tharoor Meets AI Teen Prodigy On Vande Bharat Train, Calls The Interaction "Illuminating"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a viral encounter from a Vande Bharat Express journey where he met Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old AI innovator from Kochi. Tharoor described the interaction as "illuminating" and praised the teenager's work in making artificial intelligence more inclusive. Their conversation delved into the future of technology in India, with a focus on the challenge of making AI and tech tools accessible across the country's languages.

In the 54-second clip shared by the MP on social media, the young innovator asked him about the importance of developing AI specifically for India. Responding to the question, Tharoor said that while AI should transcend national boundaries, there is a pressing need to focus on expanding AI capabilities in Indian languages.

The boy replies, "I am going to do most of the language models, like Malayalam, Urdu, etc." Notably, Aju and his team, including his friend Ishaan, are developing AI systems capable of voice processing in regional languages, specifically Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu.

Sharing pictures and video of their interaction on X, the MP wrote, "​I had the pleasure of meeting Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old tech whiz who is doing incredible work in the field of artificial intelligence. We spoke about the necessity for AI to transcend borders and, crucially, to speak the vernacular of our diverse land."

​I had the pleasure of meeting Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old tech whiz who is doing incredible work in the field of Artificial Intelligence. We spoke about the necessity for AI to transcend borders… pic.twitter.com/xyaUfPgrkk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 7, 2026

Tharoor said he was inspired by the "ingenuity and drive" shown by India's youth, calling it a source of "immense hope for India's technological future." He extended his best wishes to Aju and his team, adding that it is young minds like his who will help shape and define India's growth in the 21st century.

The MP also noted a humorous coincidence, mentioning that his own son is also named Ishaan, though he joked that his son "wouldn't have been able to do that in his home."

About Raul John Aju

Often called the "AI Kid of India," Raul John Aju, founder and CTO of AIRealm Technologies, began learning AI at the age of six. By his early teens, he had already built MeBor, a robot that mimics his voice and explains concepts even while he sleeps, according to Enterprise AI.

Over the years, he has trained more than 1.4 lakh students and professionals worldwide through workshops and online sessions. He has also developed over ten AI-based tools and collaborated with both the Kerala and Dubai governments to build AI solutions aimed at social impact.

Aju's philosophy is rooted in keeping AI human-centric. He believes AI should be a feature that enhances the user experience, not replace it entirely.