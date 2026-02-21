Bengaluru To Goa In 13 Hours, New Vande Bharat To Be Announced Soon

Travelling between Bengaluru and Goa will soon become easier. A new Vande Bharat Express is set to run between the two destinations, sources told NDTV. The semi-high-speed train will take about 13 hours to complete the journey.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has also submitted its report on the matter to the Railway Board. Once the board approves the proposal, the schedule of the new Vande Bharat will be announced officially.

Goa-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Potential Route, Timing

The new Vande Bharat will traverse the Mangaluru railway region, going from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Madgaon in Goa, as per sources. The train will leave Yesvantpur at 6:05 am and reach Madgaon at 7:15 pm, according to the tentative timetable. For the return journey, the Vande Bharat will depart from Madgaon at 5:30 and arrive at Yesvantpur at 6:40 pm.

According to the SWR's proposal, the train will move via the Padil Bypass, skipping Mangaluru Junction and Mangaluru Central stations. The department has proposed to increase the speed between Chikka Banawara and Hasan from 110 kmph to 130 kmph. The SWR has also suggested increasing the speed on the Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road Ghat section from 30 kmph to 40 kmph.

Approval Awaited From Railway Board

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced plans for the Vande Bharat service during a meeting, a senior SWR official said. Following the announcement, the Railway Ministry sought a formal proposal, which was submitted to the Railway Board about 20 days ago. The launch will be formally announced once the Board grants clearance.

A senior Railway Board official confirmed that the proposal is currently under discussion. Discussions are reportedly ongoing over the proposal, and an announcement would be made after agreement on all particulars.

He added that two trainsets (rakes) are required to operate a Vande Bharat service on the route. The service can only be launched once both rakes are available.

Trial Runs Before Launch

Before finalising the timetable, trial runs will be conducted. According to SWR, these trials will use two Vande Bharat rakes equipped with an Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system.

The overhead electrical equipment (OHE) system on the recently electrified Hassan–Thokur (Mangaluru) section must be certified and energised before trials can begin, the railway zone said.