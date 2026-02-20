Woman Highlights Issue Of Heating Food Sealed In Plastic Packaging On Vande Bharat, IRCTC Responds

A train journey turned into a debate about food safety after a passenger questioned how her meal was being heated. The issue began when she noticed that rotis and kachoris were served hot even though they were sealed in plastic packets. Her concerns have now sparked an online discussion about railway catering practices.

The passenger was travelling on the Vande Bharat train from Prayagraj to Delhi. A video shared by Avani Bansal on X showed her asking a train staff member if the rotis were microwaved inside their sealed plastic packaging. The staff member admitted that the packets were heated directly, even though the packaging did not state that they were microwave-safe.

In her post, Bansal explained that she first noticed this issue while traveling on the Rajdhani Express a day earlier. She was served hot kachoris in a sealed plastic package. She experienced the same thing on the Vande Bharat Express, which prompted her to raise questions.

She said that the packet of "Halka Phulka" rotis only stated that it should be stored in a cool, dry place. There was no mention of whether the packets were microwave-safe. Bansal called this a public health issue.

Watch Video Here:

Public Health Issue Alert 🚨



Travelling on Vande Bharat today (Allahabad → Delhi) and yesterday was travelling on Rajdhani (Delhi → Allahabad), I was served rotis/kachoris heated directly inside sealed plastic packaging. While at Rajdhani, I was hungry and so ate the hot… pic.twitter.com/gIxM4U1d5N — Avani Bansal (@bansalavani) February 18, 2026

IRCTC's Response

Responding to the viral post, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation stated that the packaging is suitable for service as per the temperature standards followed on trains.

IRCTC wrote, "Ma'am, The packaging is suitable for service as per prevalent temperature standards in train. The packaging is unharmful from health point of view and food is safe for consumption."

Replying to the message of IRCTC the woman wrote, "So you are saying that these packets are microwaveable?"

IRCTC replied to this question and wrote, "Ma'am, Please share your PNR and mobile number to proceed with addressing your concerns.Your response will help us assist you promptly."

In the series of conversation in the comment section the woman wrote, "Sorry, don't understand why is my PNR needed - kindly explain the reason. Doesn't this affect the issue of lakhs of people who have been eating this on trains? Why wouldn't you issue clarification."

In reply to this IRCTC stated, "Ma'am, our sincere apology for the inconvenience. Please DM your PNR and mobile number to enable us to address this."