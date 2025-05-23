Aly Goni On Being Trolled Over Calling Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin "<i>Chapri</i>": "It's Not Funny"

Aly Goni has reacted to the criticism he received after jokingly referring to girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin as "chapri" on social media.

The Laughter Chefs actor recently re-shared a post which read: "Jasly calls each other chhapri, internet thrashes them for their 'chhapri' game, says 'It's not funny.'"

Aly tagged Jasmin in the story and wrote, "It's not funny," adding several laughing emojis. Jasmin also re-shared the same post and commented, "But it was supposed to be funny."

Earlier, Aly had shared an old picture of Jasmin dressed in a white crop top and jeans on his Instagram stories, along with the caption: "Kya Jasmin chapri hai (Is Jasmin tacky)" and a laughing emoji. Jasmin responded by sharing a sketch of Aly, writing, "Kya Aly chapri hai (Is Aly tacky)."

While the exchange was intended as playful banter between the couple, it drew criticism online.

Several users on Reddit called out Aly for the "chapri" comment, saying it was disrespectful. One user commented, "Who posts like this for your girlfriend, man?" while another wrote, "Bruh this guy is such a red flag it is unreal." Another user said, "They both are dumb actually, it's not even funny."

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their relationship public during their time on Bigg Boss 14 and have been together ever since.