Jasmin Bhasin's LOL Reply To Troll Accusing Her Of Getting Lip Injections: "Injection Nahi Filter"

Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently starring in the Prime Video's reality series The Traitors, recently fired back at a troll who accused her of getting upper lip injections. It all started when the actress shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the song Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki from the 1984 film Sharaabi on Instagram.

While the video got a lot of love from her fans, a social media user passed a comment on Jasmine's lips, writing, “Jasmin ne upper lips mein injection lagaya hai (Jasmin took lip injections on her upper lip)”. Not the one to let the baseless rumours slide, Jasmine responded to the troll with a comment of her own and wrote, “Injection nahi filter", followed by a laughing emoji.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Jasmine Bhasin made a strong statement against those who comment on actors' cosmetic surgeries. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "As actors, you always want to look your best. Why would anyone want to look bad? The kind of profession we are in, we always want to look good, we always groom ourselves."

She added, "One of the most important aspects of being an actor is that we want to look good, we don't want to look bad. We have put in a lot of effort.”

Talking about how trolls can be “insensitive”, Jasmine said, “At times, things don't go right or things happen naturally to the human body. You are bloated, you have hormonal issues, and we are always going through something in life. So you are constantly under pressure, and if things don't go well, then trolling them and putting it right in your face is a little insensitive.”

On the work front, Jasmine Bhasin was last seen in the Punjabi film Badnaam with Jayy Randhawa. Her reality series The Traitors is currently streaming on Prime Video.