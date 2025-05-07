Jasmine Bhasin Talks About Marriage Plans With Aly Goni, "We Are Planning"

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most loved duos on Indian television. The two who started dating each other on the set of Bigg Boss 14 have been winning hearts since then.

Recently, actress Jasmin Bhasin acknowledged the love of their fans and opened up about their marriage plans. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin talked about her relationship with Aly and also revealed marriage plans with him. She stated, "I know you, Jasly fans, are very excited. So will I be whenever I get married, and I will make a big announcement on social media, news channels, and everywhere. But right now, we haven't had any discussion about it. We are very happy together in our space. Of course, we are planning, but we will think about it later."

The star explained how it's a crucial time for her and Aly to grow in their respective careers, and they want to focus on their careers. She also spoke about the significance of family; she shared how both her and Aly's families are supportive of their relationship. She stated, "Your relationships, partner, family—these things are forever. They stay with you even in your worst times. So it is always important to invest in them."

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni recently announced on their YouTube channel that the duo are all set for the next chapter of their lives, which is to move in together.