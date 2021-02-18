Bigg Boss 14 February 18, 2021, Written Update: Aly Goni Gets Emotional After Seeing His Mom And Baby Niece

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

The last few days in the Bigg Boss house are very important for the contestants. Some of them have been given chances to accept prize money and leave the house before finale but none of them wants to step down. Nikki Tamboli was given a chance to collect Rs 6 lakh and exit from the show but she refused and said she wants to play till the end. When Bigg Boss' new task of fulfilling the housemates' wishes concluded, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant won the opportunity to get their wishes fulfilled.

For those who haven't watched Wednesday's episode, in the wishing well task, Rubina asked for a chance to represent her culture with a performance for the viewers along with the housemates and Aly expressed his wish to see his niece in the arms of his mother on a video call.

Aly got emotional when he saw his mom, dad and newborn niece via video call. He couldn't hold his tears. While having a hearty chat with his mother, he shared what he has learnt and what he has faced in the game till now. He also thanked his mother for teaching him life skills that have helped him throughout.

In tonight's episode, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi got dressed in pahadi outfits. Rakhi took the fun to another level. She started following Rahul with a fake baby while declaring it as theirs. Rahul chose to play along. He joined her in the act and the duo left other contestants in splits with their antics.

Bigg Boss also fulfilled Rakhi's wish and gave her, as well as other housemates pizza treat.

