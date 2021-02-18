Bigg Boss 14 February 17, 2021, Written Update: Ahead Of Finale, Housemates Get Surprises

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the show. (courtesy Colorstv)

Ahead of the finale, the contestants are really nervous. They are taking every step after calculating all the risks. For those who haven't watched the last few episodes, these contestants are currently in the game for the finale - Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and Aly Goni. Tonight's episode starts with Rubina and Abhinav's Valentine's Day-special dinner date. The duo share some mushy moments but, but, but with a glass wall between them. The next day, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a chance to fulfill their one last wish on the show. Aly wished to see his mother and the new-born niece on a video call, Nikki expressed her wish to catch up with her dear ones and her pet pooch. But, as we know, in Bigg Boss, everything has a price!

To complete the wish of one contestant, other housemates have to sacrifice something that is dear to them. Rahul was asked to shred his fiancee Disha Parmar's scarf to fulfill Nikki's wish. However, he refused to do that and apologized to Nikki. Rakhi, on the other hand, was asked to throw the letters from her husband Ritesh for Aly.

Bigg Boss asked Rubina to write a check of Rs 10,000 lakh and tear it into pieces to get her place in the cave permanent. But she said no. Similarly, Aly didn't accept the offer made by Bigg Boss.

In the cave, Rakhi, Rahul and Aly got into an argument and when Rakhi allegedly made remarks about their personal lives, the duo said that men face injustice in situations like this. Rahul said if he would have made such remarks, he would have been ousted from the show.

Nikki got an offer from Bigg Boss that she can take Rs 6 lakhs and leave the house, which she

