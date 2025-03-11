Nikki Tamboli In An Ethereal Pink <i>Saree</i> Looks Like An Ethnic Vision

Nikki Tamboli and her style sensibilities have often left us impressed.

Her wardrobe is dominated by the six-yard wonder and her way of donning it makes then truly bookmark-worthy.

From pre-draped sarees to beautiful traditional drapes, the actress knows the art of pulling of all kinds of sarees like a pro. This time, she revived the barbiecore trend in a beautiful candy pink saree that came with a simple yet statement-making monochrome pattern. She paired it with a matching blouse that came with sequin details. The plunging sweetheart neckline added an extra edge to her look.

Her makeup look with pink tinted glam perfectly matched her attire and she left her tresses loose to complete her style. Sleek jewels were just the best additions her look needed.

