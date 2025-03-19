Nikki Tamboli's Black Bodycon Dress Is Nothing Like Your Regular LBD

Nikki Tamboli's penchant for adding a bold element to her every look is a given.

Her wardrobe often is ruled by slinky, bodycon numbers and yet again, she made heads turns with a similar look.

She redefined the classic LBD style with her stunning figure-hugging look. She opted for a halter neck black figure-grazing black maxi dress that came with strappy details and a plunging neckline, that certainly was perfect to add oomph to her look. She notched up her attire with black sheer gloves that added drama to her style.

Slightly ruched details were perfect to add structure to her look. Minimal accessories was a fitting choice to complete her look. For makeup, Nikki opted for a stunning nude glam look that came with a matte finish base highlighted with coral-toned blush. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, wispy lashes and glossy lips were perfect to round off her style.

