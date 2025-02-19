Nikki Tamboli In A Pretty Pink Floral <i>Saree</i> Draws Us Closer To Summer

Nikki Tamboli definitely knows how to add a chic edge to everything that she wears.

This time, the actress gave a refreshing spin to ethnic silhouettes as she slipped into a beautiful printed saree.

Nikki Tamboli is drawing us closer to summer already with her latest look. She turned to a beautiful ruffled saree to give a redefine floral style with an ethnic spin. She picked a pretty pink number from the palette that came with delicate floral prints all over it. The details added a subtle contrast to the look. The saree came with ruffle details that simply were perfect to level up her style.

Paired with an embroidered blouse, the look was meant to impress. The strappy, plunging neckline blouse featured floral motifs and patterns that matched the aesthetic. For makeup, she turned to her signature matte finish look with glossy nude lips, sleek eyeliner and wispy lashes. Her perfectly done open tresses were the best way to round off the attire.

