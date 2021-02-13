'There's No Divorce Happening:' Abhinav Shukla On Equation With Wife Rubina Dilaik After Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik with Abhinav Shukla. (courtesy ashukla09)

Abhinav Shukla, who recently got evicted from the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, in an recent interview with Times Of India, revealed that all is fine between him and wife Rubina Dilaik, who is also a contestant on the show. Speaking of his equation with the actress, Abhinav Shukla told Times Of India, "Everything is fine now. There's no divorce happening. The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond. When we were discussing the show before giving a nod to it, I jokingly told Rubina that once you see the fights inside the BB house, you might forget the little fights we had. Jo tab humko badi lagti thi, woh actually bahut choti-choti ladaiyaan thi." He added, "During our stay in the house, we realised that we were making a fuss about small issues. Now, when she comes out of the house, hopefully after the grand finale, we will look into our issues and will solve them."

Earlier during the show, Rubina Dilaik revealed that Abhinav Shukla and she were about to get divorced and that the couple would have filed for it by November if they hadn't entered the Bigg Boss house. "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn't come here we would not have been together)," Rubina said during one of the episodes last year. Their relationship got better during the course of the show and they were often seen standing by each other.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry. Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan.