Rubina Dilaik Stranded In Himachal Pradesh With Daughters Amid Heavy Rains: "Past Five Days Were A Rollercoaster"

Rubina Dilaik has shared an update from Himachal Pradesh. The actress was stranded with her daughters — Jeeva and Edhaa — in her hometown due to torrential rainfall and landslides.

On Monday, August 18, Rubina uploaded a post on Instagram, revealing that she and her little ones were safe, having found shelter at a hotel.

The opening frame captures Rubina Dilaik carrying one of her daughters in her arms. Her sister Rohini makes an appearance in the second snap. The mother of two also shared glimpses of the destination, featuring waterfalls and relief work going on the roads. One video showed Rubina and her daughter inside a car.

Her caption read, “The past 5 days were a roller coaster! Landslides and heavy rains in Himachal have caused a lot of damage to roads, highways, fields, and, in short, many families are affected severely! My heart goes out to those (including my relatives) who are suffering.”

Rubina Dilaik added, “I just wanted to say I am safe and so is my family with God's Grace, though I could not hold my daughters in my arms for long, I am grateful they are healthy and happy and of course in a protected environment.”

Her concluding words were, “Here is a glimpse of the relief we had at Leeladhar Tranquility, who were kind enough to open their gates for us in these times of stress and unexpected circumstances.”

The monsoon season has been wreaking havoc in many parts of Himachal Pradesh since June 20, 2025. According to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority, the incessant showers have claimed the lives of about 263 people. Additionally, thousands of shops, houses, cow sheds, labour huts and other structures have been severely damaged, resulting in collapsed dwellings.

In other news, Rubina Dilaik got married to actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018. The couple embraced parenthood in 2023, welcoming their twin daughters. At present, Rubina and Abhinav are seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.