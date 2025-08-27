Rahul Vaidya On His Industry Equations After Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur Row: "<i>Kya Fayda Aise Rishton Ka...</i>"

Rahul Vaidya became the first artiste who performed live at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi. On the sidelines of the event, he spoke to India Today about the Virat Kohli row that dominated headlines a few months ago.

When asked if he cares about his relationship with industry people after the Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur controversy, the singer said, "No, I don't care. If my relationships and the people around me know who I am, then they'll exactly understand why I have made a certain comment. Agar mere rishte itne kachhe hain, ek comment ke upar wo tuut sakte hain, to wo tuut hi jaayein. Kya fayda aise rishton ka jo itne delicate hain (If my relations are so weak that one comment can break them, then let it be. What is the use of a bond which is so fragile)?"

In May, Virat Kohli issued a clarification after he liked a post featuring actress and influencer Avneet Kaur. As the post received traction online, Virat said it was due to a technical glitch.

"While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made," Virat said in a statement.

Following the explanation, Rahul took a dig at the cricketer. "Aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So jo bhi ladki ho, please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?" he said.

The singer also claimed that Kohli had blocked him on the platform. The exchange escalated when the singer alleged that fans of Kohli were targeting him and his family online, following a comment where he referred to Kohli as a "Joker". Even Vaidya said that Virat Kohli's brother reached out to him to resolve the issue with him.

Later, Rahul updated that Virat had unblocked him and also called him "the greatest cricketer ever."

