Singer Rahul Vaidya And Actor Disha Parmar Are Expecting Their First Child. See Post

Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar. (courtesy: dishaparmar)

Congratulations are in order for singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar. The couple are expecting their first child together. On Thursday, they announced the big news by sharing a picture of themselves in which they can be seen smiling with all their hearts. They also shared sonogram pictures in the carousel post. "Hello from mummy, daddy to be and the baby," read the caption. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha on national television. The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple got married in July 2021.

In the comments section, Rahul Vaidya's friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni wished the couple. "Heartiestttttttt Congratulations," read Mouni Roy's comment. Anita Hassanandani's comment read, "Woohhhhhoooo congratulations." Bharti Singh's comment read, "Congratulations." Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Many many congratulations." TV star Varun Sood wrote, "Congratulations." Eijaz Khan wrote, "Congratulations brother. So so happy for you guys." Nakuul Mehta commented, "Wohoooo."

This is what the couple posted:

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials. She famously starred in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.