Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Fam-Jam With Daughter Navya

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar with kids. (courtesy: rahulvaidyarkv)

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar shared a set of super cute pictures on Instagram, on Thursday. The pictures also feature their daughter Navya, who turned 6-month-old. The couple captioned the post, "Our little lady is 6 months already." The couple welcomed a daughter Navya last year. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television. The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple got married in July 2021 and Disha announced her pregnancy earlier last year.

Check out the post here:

Disha Parmar and her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya announced the pregnancy news in May last year by sharing a picture of themselves in which they can be seen smiling with all their hearts. They also shared sonogram pictures in the carousel post. "Hello from mummy, daddy to be and the baby," read the caption.

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials. She famously starred in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.