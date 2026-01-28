Rahul Vaidya Recalls Last Meeting With Ajit Pawar At His Live Show: 'He Requested His Favourite Songs For About 2 Hours'

Tributes have been pouring in for politician Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Expressing grief over Ajit Pawar's death, Rahul Vaidya recalled his last meeting with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. He shared a video from an event where the politician was seen enjoying the singer's live performance.

"This was on 6 December 2025, when Ajit Dada kept requesting his favourite songs one after another for about two hours non-stop! I never thought this would be the last time I met him. An untimely goodbye that feels unreal and deeply personal. Ajit Dada Pawar, gone too soon, remembered forever. May your soul find peace, Dada. Om Shanti," Rahul posted.

Ajit Pawar died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.

The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered aircraft. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

The crash occurred at around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate the cause.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, and their two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

The Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut Pay Tribute