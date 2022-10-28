Dengue: Try These Effective Tips To Prevent Mosquito Bites

Dengue: Make sure to keep you surroundings clean

Dengue has caused a lot of tension due to the rising cases. West Bengal recorded 532 new dengue cases on 27th October as the state's dengue cases continued to grow. This season, there have been more than 40,000 confirmed dengue cases, and the disease has claimed nearly 50 lives.

Out of 5,710 tests for dengue on 26th October, 974 were positive. A total of 5,727 tests were performed the day before (Tuesday), 877 of which were positive. The state reported 823 new dengue cases on October 24.

These statistics have led to people getting worried. As dengue cases still seem to rise, it is important to take necessary preventive measures against the same. In this article, we discuss some of the most effective preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites.

Follow these effective prevention tips to avoid mosquito bites:

1. Cover as much as possible

Wear long sleeves, long pants, socks, and shoes whenever you're outside in an area where there are mosquitoes avoid wearing slippers or sandals. Perhaps loose clothing is preferred over tight spandex and other tight-fitted materials.

2. Always use a mosquito repellent

The use of insect-repellent lotions is the most effective method of preventing dengue disease. In general, the period of protection differs based on the brand and should not exceed three times each day. The duration of protection increases with concentration. Make sure you first conduct a patch test because some individuals may have an adverse reaction to the ingredients in cream repellents.

3. Consider mosquito repellents for your belongings

Use cleaning supplies and other repellents that stop dengue mosquitoes from getting into your home when cleaning. This includes electronic vaporizers, which often deter mosquitoes all day long from entering the residence. However, children who use vapourisers run the risk of developing an allergic reaction. Another choice is to add a drop of lemongrass or citronella essential oil to the water before mopping the floors because these oils ward off mosquitoes.

4. Lemon eucalyptus

Lemon eucalyptus is often one of the more active ingredients in mosquito repellents. For up to 12 hours, lemon eucalyptus essential oil has been shown to offer complete protection from mosquitoes. Although it might not be fit for younger kids. Furthermore, lemon eucalyptus eases cold-related symptoms like coughing and congestion.

5. Eliminate standing water near you

Mosquitoes can spawn in just 14 days in a small quantity of water in an old potted plant, a rain drain, or any other stagnant water area. If you do have a pond, you can add fish that consume mosquitoes, a cascade or fountain to keep the water moving, or you can use a bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis to disinfect the water. Mosquito larvae are killed by bacteria.

6. Keep your surroundings clean

Keep your home spotless and organised. Avoid keeping clutter within and outside the home, such as old tires and other storage boxes with water inside, that could serve as a home for mosquitoes and their eggs.

7. Stay indoors during active hours

Although mosquitoes might attack at any period of the day, it's best to avoid being outside when they're actively feeding. If you can't avoid going outside during these hours of the day, make sure to take additional safety measures. Mosquitos are the most active around dusk and dawn.

8. Keep indoors safe

To prevent mosquitoes from entering a window, use air conditioning or window screens. However, if you don't have screens, think about purchasing a fine mosquito net to cover your bed. Some mosquito nets have insecticides that release gradually over time, making them perfect for use indoors or even while camping or performing other outdoor activities.

Make sure to regularly implement these tips to ensure you stay safe from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.