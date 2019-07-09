Dengue Fever Prevention Tips: Safeguard Your Family With These Simple Preventive Measures

Prevent mosquito breeding to stop dengue spread

Every year dengue outbreak results in a huge number of deaths all over India. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection which spreads quickly. Implementation of prevention steps can help control its spread up to an extent. Every year during the time of the outbreak, you must follow some precautions to protect yourself and your family from dengue fever. Dengue fever starts with some simple symptoms which people usually ignore at first. So, it is always better to prevent the disease than treating it. The preventive measures for dengue mainly include steps to stop mosquito breeding and ways to prevent mosquito bites.

Simple prevention steps for dengue fever

1. Prevent mosquito bites

Mosquitoes are present everywhere. You must protect yourself from mosquito bites as much as possible. Wear full sleeved clothes and try to cover all your body parts. While sleeping, you can use a mosquito net to ensure a good night's sleep without mosquito bites. You can also apply mosquito repellent creams before stepping out.

2. Keep the indoors safe

Your house can also promote breeding of mosquitoes which can make your very own house unsafe. There are various factors which can contribute to indoor breeding of mosquitoes. Cleaning your house is the first and the most basic step advised to stop dengue spread. Stagnant water is the basic ground for mosquito breeding. So, do not forget to clean pots or container where water is likely to collect. Also, try not to store water to use later.

3. Keep a check on your doors and windows

Open doors and windows can directly invite mosquitoes to your house. Keep the doors and windows closed when not in use. If you have a broken window or a door, get it repaired immediately before it allows the mosquitoes to enter your house.

4. Know the symptoms

Early detection and treatment can help you fight the condition in a better way. It will prevent the situation and you can stop it from worsening. You must understand the early symptoms well so that you can treat it as early as possible.

Dengue fever symptoms

High fever, sharp headache, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, pain in muscles and joints and body rashes are some of the common symptoms.

High fever is the first symptom of dengue you might experience

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Protect your children from mosquitoes

Children spend maximum time outdoors which increases their interaction with mosquitoes. From school to play time, time spent outdoors can increase the chances of getting dengue fever. Make your child wear full sleeved clothes and also use mosquito repellent. Do not allow them to spend time outside as much as possible. Try to involve your kids in indoor games.

