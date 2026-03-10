Struggling With Bloating Or Poor Digestion? Try These 6 Yoga Asanas For Better Gut Health

If you are suffering from digestive issues such as bloating, and constipation. Sluggish metabolism are becoming increasingly common due to sedentary lifestyles, stress and irregular eating habits. While dieting plays a major role in maintaining digestive health, certain yoga poses can also support the functioning of the digestive system. Yoga improves blood circulation, stimulates abdominal organs, and helps regulate the gut-brain connection. Regular practice may aid digestion, reduce gas, and promote overall gut health. Here are six effective yoga asanas that can help support a healthier digestive system.

Pavanamuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)

According to a study in journal Evidence Based Complementary Alternative Medicine, Pavanamuktasana is one of the most well-known poses for improving digestion and reducing gas. To perform this pose, lie flat on your back and bring one knee toward your chest. Hold the knee with both hands and gently press it against the abdomen while keeping the other leg straight. Hold the position for a few seconds while breathing deeply, then repeat with the other leg. This pose gently compresses the abdominal area, which may help stimulate digestion and relieve bloating.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana stretches the abdomen and stimulates digestive organs. Begin by lying face down with your palms placed near your shoulders. Slowly lift your chest while keeping your lower body on the floor. Keep your elbows slightly bent and your shoulders relaxed. This pose improves blood flow to the abdominal region and may support better digestion and metabolism.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

Ardha Matsyendrasana is an interesting practice which involves twisting the spine, which gently massages abdominal organs. Sit with your legs extended, bend one knee and place the foot outside the opposite thigh. Twist your torso toward the bent knee while keeping your spine straight. Twisting poses are believed to stimulate digestive glands and help the body eliminate toxins.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Paschimottanasana is a calming posture that compresses the abdominal region. Sit with your legs stretched forward and slowly bend from the hips to reach toward your toes. Keep the spine long and avoid forcing the stretch. This pose may help stimulate digestion and relieve mild constipation by applying gentle pressure to the abdominal organs.

Malasana (Garland Pose)

Malasana is a deep squat that naturally supports bowel movement and gut health. Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip width and lower into a squat position. Bring your palms together at the chest and press your elbows against your knees to open the hips. This position helps improve circulation in the pelvic region and may support healthy bowel function.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Dhanurasana is a powerful backbend that activates the digestive organs. Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands. Lift your chest and thighs off the ground while pulling your legs upward. The stretch across the abdomen may stimulate digestive glands and improve gut activity.

Yoga can be a gentle yet effective way to support digestive health. Poses that involve twisting, stretching, and compressing the abdominal area help stimulate digestive organs and improve circulation.However, yoga should complement healthy lifestyle habits such as balanced nutrition, adequate hydration and regular physical activity. Practising these asanas consistently, preferably on an empty stomach and under proper guidance, may help promote better gut health and overall wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.