Ignoring Constipation? Long-Term Risks To Your Gut And Overall Health

Constipation is a common digestive issue that most people deal with. A few uncomfortable days, some bloating, and things usually settle. But when constipation becomes a long-term problem, lasting weeks or even months, it is no longer just an inconvenience. Chronic constipation can quietly affect your gut, your overall health, and your quality of life. According to a 2023 study, constipation has different types. One common type is functional constipation. This means a person has trouble passing stools they may go less often to the toilet, and it can be painful or difficult, but doctors don't find any organic problem causing it. It often happens to both children and adults. In fact, about 29.6 % children worldwide experience functional constipation. So what really happens when constipation is ignored for too long, and more importantly, what can you do about it?

What is long-term constipation?

Doctors usually describe constipation as having fewer than three bowel movements a week, along with hard, dry stools or difficulty passing them. What is meant by long-term/chronic constipation is essentially the period of time in weeks during which the above problems become evident. One might even feel bloated and uncomfortable and experience the usual complaint of the feeling of emptiness in the bowels. This might eventually result in worse complications with the digestive system as time passes.

Health risks linked to long-term constipation

Constipation is not just about discomfort. If left untreated, it can trigger or worsen several health issues.

1. Piles and anal fissures

Study says repeated straining puts pressure on the veins around the anus, increasing the risk of haemorrhoids, commonly known as piles. Hard stools can also cause small tears in the anal lining called fissures, which can be extremely painful and may bleed.

2. Faecal impaction

When stool becomes very hard and dry, it can get stuck in the rectum, leading to faecal impaction. This condition often requires medical treatment and can cause severe abdominal pain, nausea and leakage of stool. As per the journal Clinics in Colon and Rectal Surgery, increasing fibre intake to 30 grams per day, along with proper hydration, helps prevent constipation and reduces the risk of fecal impaction caused by undigested fiber.

3. Rectal prolapse

Chronic straining can weaken the muscles that support the rectum. In severe cases, part of the rectum may slip out through the anus, a condition known as rectal prolapse. As per a study, the most significant complication of rectal prolapse is incarceration and strangulation. This is more common in older adults and often needs surgical correction.

4. Reduced quality of life

Constipation can affect mood, appetite and daily routine. Many people report feeling constantly tired, irritable or anxious about bowel habits, which can interfere with work, travel and social life.

Common causes of chronic constipation

Understanding the cause is key to finding the right remedy. Low fibre intake is one of the biggest culprits. Diets heavy in refined foods and low in fruits, vegetables and whole grains slow down digestion. Inadequate fluid intake also makes stools harder and more difficult to pass.

A sedentary lifestyle can contribute too, as physical movement helps stimulate bowel activity. Certain medications, including painkillers, antidepressants and iron supplements, are known to cause constipation. Hormonal changes, stress, ignoring the urge to go, and underlying conditions such as hypothyroidism or diabetes may also play a role.

Effective remedies for long-term constipation

The good news is that most cases of chronic constipation can be managed with simple, consistent changes.

1. Increase fibre gradually

It is advised to increase more fibre from natural sources such as vegetables, fruits, oats, whole grains, lentils and seeds. Fibre adds bulk to stool and helps it move more easily through the gut. Increase intake slowly to avoid excess gas or bloating.

2. Stay well hydrated

Most important practice is to increase the water intake as water softens stool and supports digestion. Make it a habit to drink fluids regularly throughout the day, not just when you feel thirsty. Herbal teas and soups can also contribute.

3. Move your body

Regular physical activity encourages healthy bowel movements. Brisk walking, yoga and light stretching can make a noticeable difference. Even 20 to 30 minutes a day helps stimulate the digestive tract.

4. Train your bowel

Try to use the toilet at the same time each day, especially after meals when the gut is naturally more active. Do not ignore the urge to go, as delaying it can worsen constipation over time.

5. Improve toilet posture

Using a small footstool to raise your feet while sitting on the toilet can help straighten the rectum and make bowel movements easier. This simple change reduces straining.

6. Manage stress

According to the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, the gut and brain are closely connected. Chronic stress can slow digestion. Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation or gentle yoga may support better bowel function.

When to see a doctor

If constipation lasts longer than three weeks, or if you notice symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, blood in stools, severe abdominal pain or sudden changes in bowel habits, it is important to seek medical advice. These could signal an underlying condition that needs treatment.

Long-term constipation is common, but it should never be ignored. While it may start as a minor digestive issue, over time it can lead to discomfort, complications and reduced wellbeing. Simple lifestyle changes, when followed consistently, can make a big difference. Listening to your body, supporting your gut and seeking help when needed are the best steps towards long-term digestive health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.