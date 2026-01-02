7 Health Benefits Of Figs Or Anjeer

Anjeer or figs have wide-ranging health benefits and can satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time. It is widely consumed across India as a superfood that has been celebrated in Ayurveda and modern science for its body nourishing capabilties. In India, most of us know figs in their dried, wrinkled form, which is a chewy addition to desserts or a quick energy snack. But there's a reason fresh figs remain such a rare delicacy, available only seasonally in select regions. Their fleeting shelf life makes them precious, almost missed during the off-season. Yet whether fresh or dried, this unassuming fruit packs an extraordinary punch: cutting-edge nutritional studies are uncovering its remarkable phytochemical, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. The most common variety, ficus carica, traces its roots to the sun-drenched Mediterranean, where it has flourished for millennia. Through the currents of globalisation, this ancient tree found its way to the Indian subcontinent, adapting to select regions with just the right environmental conditions to produce those coveted fresh figs.

Health Benefits Of Eating Anjeer Or Figs

1. Digestive Health

Proper digestion is the cornerstone of daily functioning, as regular bowel movements are needed for feeling lighter. Through the high fibre content present in dried figs, people can seek some relief from digestive problems. In the fast-paced lifestyle, certain dried fruits like anjeer can help offer constipation relief to a certain extent. Here is how dried figs can help improve digestive health:

A study in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry details that dried fig fruit is a good source of carbohydrates and minerals.

These minerals are strontium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and iron.

It also has a high protein and dietary fibre content with a very low amount of fat.

2. Heart Health

In India, heart diseases and problems are the leading cause of mortality, contributing to a quarter of all deaths nationally. People who are seeking healthy dietary additions which can better heart health can use dried figs as an effective natural supplement. Here is how dried figs can help better overall heart health:

The rich nutritional profile of dried figs has potassium and antioxidants for effective blood pressure regulation, which lessens the load on the heart muscles.

This improves heart function when consumed as part of a nutritional and balanced diet.

3. Bone Strength

As the modern lifestyle picks up pace, people tend to sit for long hours, which can take a toll on their bone strength. This, coupled with a lack of sun exposure due to air pollution and seasonal changes, can push bone mineral density further down. The following studies point to bone strength boosting capabilties of dried figs:

Studies show that the average bone mineral density of the average person can benefit from eating dried figs.

The rich amount of calcium and magnesium supports bone strength, but this doesn't mean that vitamin D and sunlight are not important.

4. Weight Management

People who are seeking to lose weight through the use of long-term health and sustainability can benefit from eating natural medicinal foods like dried figs. This dried fruit can keep people full for long hours, making it beneficial for on-the-go working professionals and students seeking energy-boosting foods. Here is how dried figs can help with weight management:

The ability to keep a stomach full for longer hours is known as satiety, which comes from the dried figs' high fibre content.

High in carbohydrates and natural sugars, which slows down rapid blood sugar spikes that are common when people binge or overindulge.

Overall health support is provided by the different types of minerals present in dried fig fruit. Namely, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus, which maintain the mineral density in the body when consumed in moderation throughout an extended period of time.

Plant compounds known as phytochemicals, including phenolics and flavonoids, provide a high dose of antioxidants. This high dose is needed to combat the rising air pollution, putting oxidative stress past its breaking point.

5. Diabetes Management

India has a high incidence of diabetes cases, and dried figs can offer certain helpful health benefits. As the number of people with diabetes in India grew from around 40.9 million in 2006, projected to rise to 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030. Here is how eating dried figs can help with diabetes management:

There are various studies that suggest dried figs have the ability to regulate blood sugar levels, as they have a moderate glycaemic index.

Basically, this means that blood sugar level is consistent when quality-checked dried figs are consumed.

Not only dried figs, but also the plant leaves from the fig trees and extracts have been documented to help with lowering blood glucose levels.

Note: Diabetes is a complex health problem whose symptoms can be managed by dietary changes but medication is necessary.

6. Skin and Hair Benefits

Skin and hair health can be boosted with antioxidants through the nutritional content present in figs. As people seek anti-ageing solutions, dried figs can offer a sustained solution. Here is exactly how dried figs consumption can boost skin and hair health:

All parts of the fig plant - the leaves, pulp, fruit and the dried, widely eaten form - can benefit skin and hair health.

Rich portions of fatty acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals contribute to these health benefits.

7. Immune Support

There are plenty of vitamins and minerals which can help people increase their overall immunity. This is essential, especially during seasonal changes and the rising air, water and land pollution. The stark rise in the infection rate of health problems signals a declining overall baseline immunity level. Through shifting dietary habits that involve eating dried figs consistently, the following immune-boosting properties can be gained:

Traditional and modern research indicate that dried figs can boost overall immunity by improving the production of T-cells.

These cells are important to develop a defence shield against the rising common infections that exist in the environment.

Potential Risks Of Eating Anjeer Or Figs

There are limited health risks, as too much of a good thing is possible, as the body has a limited nutrient absorption power. Here are some of these risks:

Overconsumption is a risk factors as figs have a high natural sugar content.

Certain people can have genetic or environmental allergies to figs.

There is a possibility of interactions with certain medications. Consult a medical professional for the right dose and approach based on your medical history.

Fresh fig fruit or dried figs can help offer wide-ranging health benefits. From skin and hair health-boosting capabilities to the high nutritional value, moderation is key.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.