Black chickpeas, or 'kala chana', have various health benefits for the whole body. Studies have confirmed that black chickpeas have a rich nutritional profile that can nourish the body with essential nutrients. The growing popularity of black chickpeas in health-conscious diets like vegan and vegetarian lifestyles is due to their high-quality protein and fibre content. Surprisingly, black chickpeas offer a low glycaemic index, making them a secret weapon for managing blood sugar levels effectively. Transform your meals with the nourishing addition of black chickpeas, elevating flavours and boosting wellness with their nutrient-packed goodness.

10 Health Benefits Of Black Chickpeas Or Kala Chana

1. Rich Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Black chickpeas are a rich source of plant-based protein that supports muscle growth and repair. This is also a great vegetarian protein alternative to animal-based products. An adequate supply of protein is responsible for effective weight loss, which makes consuming this legume an easy solution for shedding the extra kilos. But weight loss is a complex journey that requires persistent efforts, exercise and dietary choices for long-term shedding of excess fat.

Raw black chickpeas have about 22.4 grams of protein per 100 grams according to the National Library of Medicine(2023).

2. Effective Weight Loss

Studies have documented that black chickpeas have certain compounds that can help in effective shedding of excess fat, especially around the belly. In order to maximise the health benefits for effective weight loss, moderate consumption is important. Studies confirm that regular consumption of legumes such as black chickpeas can increase satiety (feeling of fullness) with fewer calories, leading to weight loss.

3. Regulates Digestive Health

Black chickpeas have a high fibre content that can help improve gut health and prevent constipation. Regular bowel movements make consuming black chickpeas ideal for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome (environment). Studies confirm that kala chana has benefits for digestive health, as in a pool of 940 obese people, regular legume consumption showed promising results. Regular legume consumption has a positive impact on body weight, body fat, and waist circumference. A daily serving of beans resulted in about half a pound lost after six weeks, compared with those who did not consume a daily serving of legumes.

4. Effectively Manages Diabetes

The low glycaemic index of black chickpeas means that they easily release energy in the body without causing blood sugar spikes. This also means that regular consumption of black chickpeas can stabilise blood sugar levels in the body. Additionally, this property should make regular black chana consumption a part of a diabetic-friendly diet.

5. Improves Heart Health

The small black chana is rich in antioxidants and magnesium, which can effectively lower cholesterol levels. This property brands the black chickpea as a heart health food for people who are health-conscious and heart disease patients. By consuming black chana as part of a balanced diet, people can get the essential nutrients that support overall wellbeing. Additionally, its high protein content makes it an excellent choice for those seeking plant-based sources of nutrition.

6. Strengthens Immunity

The nutrient profile of black chana is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support the immune defences of the body. This makes black chana an immunity-boosting food, as it helps improve the production of immune-boosting cells in the body. However, moderation is key; too much consumption of black chickpeas can also give people bloating or gas.

7. Enhances Bone Health

Black chickpeas have essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which support strong bones and teeth. The nutritional benefits of kala chana make it a healthy food. Additionally, studies document that black chickpeas can increase the bone mineral density, which is responsible for strong bones and preventing age-related bone diseases.

8. Prevents Iron Deficiency

An abundance of iron makes black chickpeas a great choice to combat anaemia. Although anaemia is caused by a deficiency of iron, introducing black chickpeas can increase the iron levels in the body. According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-2021 data, 57 percent of women and 67.1 percent of children are anaemic in India, underscoring the severe public health challenge. This means that people need to pay attention to their iron levels and make sure that they are consuming enough iron-rich foods, such as black chickpeas, as part of their diet.

9. Supports Skin And Hair Health

The rich antioxidants help fight free radicals that deposit in the body over time and cause oxidative stress. This oxidative stress, if left, causes cellular damage and leads to damage to the skin and hair. Studies indicate that the protein that aids hair growth can be nourished through black chickpea consumption, making it a skin health food. Additionally, the phenolic compounds, allantoin, and amino acids present in black chickpeas can positively affect skin issues and nourish the scalp's skin.

10. Offers An Energy Boost

Black chickpea is a complex carb that releases energy slowly once ingested. This makes it an ideal energy-boosting food for athletes and people who have an active lifestyle. Studies have documented that black chickpeas are an inexpensive and rich source of protein, carbohydrates, fibre, minerals, and vitamins.

Black chickpeas have a number of benefits that provide nutrients, vitamins and minerals for the entire body. An inexpensive way to include black chickpeas in your diet is to bathe them in simple spices like cumin for flavour and add tomatoes, onions and a squeeze of lemon for extra flavour.

