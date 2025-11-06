Feeling Gassy After Eating Chickpeas? Add Hing While Cooking, Recommends Nutritionist

Chickpeas are one of the most popular dishes in Indian households. Packed with protein, fibre and other nutrients, this plant-based superfood also comes with an uncomfortable side effect: bloating and gas. Do you also face the same issue? Worry not, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a simple trick to resolve the situation, reminding us that the key to great health lies in the age-old traditional practices. She aptly captioned the post as “Beat the Chickpea Bloat,” adding, “The Hing Hack You'll Thank Your Grandma For.”

In the caption, Loveneet Batra further asks, “Ever wondered why traditional Indian recipes always pair hing with dals and chickpeas?” and continues elaborating how a pinch of hing can make all the difference. “It's not just for flavour — hing actually helps your gut handle those gas-forming carbs in legumes. One tiny pinch can make your chana masala way easier on digestion.”

Hing, or asafoetida, has been used for centuries as a trusted natural digestive aid in Ayurveda. In the post, the nutritionist also talked at length about the science behind the resin extracted from the roots of Ferula plants.

According to Lovneet, Hing has the following three benefits:

She highlights that hing contains active compounds that help break down complex carbohydrates and protein found in legumes, which is generally much difficult for the body to digest. Hing aids digestive enzyme activity, which makes digestion easier. Hing reduces fermentation and gas formation in the gut, which remains the main culprit behind bloating.

How to Use Hing In Chickpeas?

The nutritionist shares a slight moderation to the chickpea recipe for the next time you prepare the dish.

Heat oil or ghee.

Add a pinch of hing and let it bloom for a few seconds.

Add soaked & rinsed chickpeas or dal and cook as usual.

Pressure cook till soft. Your stomach will thank you.

Lovnet also mentions two tips for using hing in chickpeas or other dishes. The tips are as follows:

Soak 8-12 hours. Rinse well before cooking.

According to her, the bloating and gas depend on the preparation of the dish, not entirely on the ingredients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.