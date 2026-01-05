Gas Leak At ONGC Oil Well: Smoke Exposure And Other Health Risks, Safety Precautions Explained

A gas leak and subsequent fire at an Indian Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) oil well in Irusumanda village in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district triggered panic and mass evacuation of nearby residents earlier this week as thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across the region. An NDTV Report clarifies that local authorities instructed villagers to avoid using electricity or ignition sources and moved people to safety while ONGC and district officials worked to contain the situation. Such incidents, involving the release of gas mixed with crude oil vapours and combustion products, raise serious concerns about short- and long-term health risks for those exposed.

While immediate dangers often centre on fire and explosion hazards, the inhalation of gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter can also pose significant health threats. International health agencies note that exposure to these pollutants primarily affects the respiratory system, but can also impact other organs depending on the concentration and duration of exposure.

Understanding what happens when people inhale contaminated air, and how to protect oneself before, during and after such events, is crucial for community safety. Here are the main health risks associated with gas and smoke exposure, the symptoms to watch for, and practical precautions residents in affected areas should take.

Health Effects of Gas Leaks and Smoke Exposure

1. Immediate Health Risks

When a gas leak occurs along with a fire at an oil facility, the surrounding air may contain various combustion products, particulate matter, and volatile chemicals. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), toxic gas inhalation is the main pathway for exposure in such events, and gases and fine particles can affect the upper and lower respiratory tract.

Common acute symptoms include:

Coughing and shortness of breath

Irritation of the eyes, nose and throat

Runny nose and sinus discomfort

Worsening of asthma or chronic lung conditions

Headaches, dizziness or nausea at higher exposures

Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses are particularly vulnerable because their bodies are less able to cope with airborne pollutants.

2. Volatile Organic Compounds and Other Pollutants

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), a category of chemicals that can include benzene and other hydrocarbons, are often released during oil leaks and fires. Exposure to high levels of VOCs can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches and difficulty breathing. Long-term exposure to certain VOCs is also associated with damage to organs and increased cancer risk.

In industrial gas leaks, even if individual VOC concentrations are relatively low, the combined exposure to smoke particles, combustion by-products and gases can pose a health burden for those in close proximity or exposed over prolonged periods.

3. Short-Term versus Long-Term Exposure

Short-term exposure during an acute gas leak can trigger immediate respiratory symptoms as noted. If exposure persists (for example, if people remain in affected areas while smoke lingers) there can be longer-term consequences. These may include prolonged coughing, bronchitis-like symptoms, or chronic irritation of airway tissues.

Precautions Residents Should Take

1. Seek Immediate Safety and Evacuation

As authorities did in the Andhra Pradesh incident, evacuation is the most effective way to reduce exposure when a large gas leak and smoke plume occur. Residents should follow official evacuation orders without delay.

2. Limit Inhalation of Polluted Air

If evacuation is not immediately possible, the WHO recommends doing the following to reduce exposure:

Stay indoors with windows and doors closed

Turn off ventilation systems that draw outdoor air into the home

Cover your nose and mouth with a damp cloth if available, as moisture can trap some particles

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities that increase breathing rates

3. Use Personal Protective Equipment When Advised

First responders and workers near the source of leaks should use appropriate respiratory protection and protective gear to limit inhalation and skin exposure.

4. Monitor for Symptoms and Seek Medical Care

Anyone experiencing persistent coughing, breathing difficulties, chest pain, dizziness or prolonged eye and throat irritation should seek medical evaluation promptly, especially those with underlying health conditions who are more at risk for complications.

The gas leak and fire at the ONGC oil well in Irusumanda village underscores how industrial incidents can rapidly affect public health, even without immediate casualties. Exposure to gas plumes and smoke containing VOCs, combustion by-products and particulates can trigger respiratory symptoms and other health effects, particularly in vulnerable populations. Residents in affected areas should heed evacuation orders, limit exposure to polluted air, and monitor their health closely. Understanding and acting on these precautions can significantly reduce health risks in the aftermath of such environmental emergencies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.