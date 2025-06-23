Bloated After Meals? Add These 5 Foods Packed With Natural Digestive Enzymes To Your Diet

Bloating, indigestion, acidity, and feeling heavy after meals - these are some of the problems we have all been dealing with frequently. Agree? Soon after you eat a delicious meal, you feel like a balloon about to pop. Not fun. This requires a serious solution. While wrong sleeping patterns, intake of more unhealthy rich/junk foods, less hydration and following no fixed routine for daily meals, are the major contributors to one facing problems with proper digestion, maintaining a balanced lifestyle is one of the most challenging tasks in today's fast-paced lives.

Amid this, what if we talk about some amazing foods that are easily available and adding them to the daily diet can help you feel lighter? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares multiple food options on Instagram that help your body with digestion. In the caption, she writes, "Struggling with bloating or heaviness after meals?".

Lovneet suggests 5 foods which are packed with natural digestive enzymes. According to her, these foods make digestion smoother and lighter.

These digestion-boosting foods are -

Pineapple - It contains an enzyme called Bromelain, which breaks down tough proteins in simpler forms that are easily absorbed by the body.

Kiwi - The fruit is rich in an enzyme called Actinidin, which eases the digestion of meat & dairy products.

Papaya - Packed with an enzyme called Papain, papaya supports post-meal protein breakdown, which ultimately helps in easier digestion.

Honey - These are full of enzymes like amylase and protease, which are extremely beneficial in the digestion process.

Ginger - It contains an enzyme called Zingibain that boosts protein digestion and nutrient absorption in the body.

Hence, adding these easily available foods to the daily diet will become a cost-effective and healthy process for digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.