Kiwis & Other Foods To Boost Digestion Naturally

Certain foods can naturally help boost digestion by supporting the body's enzymes, gut bacteria, and motility. These foods contain compounds like fibre, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and anti-inflammatory agents that enhance the breakdown and absorption of nutrients. For instance, fibre helps regulate bowel movements, while probiotics improve gut microbiome balance. Enzyme-rich foods assist in breaking down proteins, fats, and carbs more efficiently. Including digestion-boosting foods in your diet can help prevent common issues like bloating, constipation, and indigestion, while also supporting overall gut health and immune function. Read on as we share a list of foods to boost digestion naturally.

Kiwis and other foods to boost digestion naturally

1. Kiwis

Kiwis are loaded with digestive enzymes which helps break down proteins in the stomach. They're also rich in fibre and water, both of which support regular bowel movements and prevent constipation. Studies show that eating kiwis may ease bloating and abdominal discomfort in people with digestive issues like IBS.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic powerhouse, containing live cultures that nourish the gut microbiome. A healthy gut flora improves digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. Choose plain, unsweetened yogurt to avoid added sugars that can disrupt gut health.

3. Ginger

Ginger has long been used as a remedy for digestive ailments. It stimulates saliva, bile, and gastric enzymes, all of which help move food efficiently through the digestive tract. It can relieve nausea, gas, and bloating, and is especially helpful in calming an upset stomach.

4. Papaya

Papaya contains papain, a natural enzyme that aids in protein digestion. It also has a soothing effect on the stomach lining and can help reduce inflammation in the digestive system. Eating ripe papaya may help with conditions like constipation and indigestion.

5. Apples

Apples are high in soluble fibre, particularly pectin, which helps feed beneficial gut bacteria and improve stool consistency. Pectin also helps reduce inflammation in the gut and supports detoxification by binding to toxins and moving them out of the digestive system.

6. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is a fermented food rich in probiotics and fibre. Fermentation enhances its nutritional profile, and regular consumption can increase the population of healthy gut bacteria. This supports smoother digestion and helps prevent issues like bloating, gas, and irregularity.

7. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are often chewed after meals in many cultures for good reason, they help relax digestive tract muscles, reduce gas, and prevent bloating. The compounds in fennel have anti-spasmodic and carminative properties that make it easier for the body to expel gas and digest food.

8. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre and form a gel-like substance when soaked in liquid, which can aid in bowel regularity and stool formation. Their fibre content helps feed beneficial bacteria in the gut, while their omega-3 fats can help reduce inflammation.

9. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in fibre, magnesium, and chlorophyll, all of which support digestion. Magnesium helps muscles in the digestive tract contract smoothly, while chlorophyll may assist in detoxifying the gut.

10. Bananas

Bananas are gentle on the stomach and high in soluble fibre, which helps regulate the digestive process. They also contain a prebiotic compound that nourishes healthy gut bacteria. Bananas are great for easing constipation and restoring electrolytes during digestive distress.

Add these foods to your diet today to boost digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.