"It's That Face, Those Lips": Trump's Praise For White House Secretary Sparks Row

US President Donald Trump offered high praise for his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, commenting on her "face" and "lips."

"She's become a star," Trump said during a recent interview. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun."

"She's a star. She's a great person, actually. But she's - I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing."

The clip soon went viral.

A user commented on X, "Big Monica Lewinsky vibes." This supposedly refers to the infamous 1990s scandal involving former President Bill Clinton and then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Another wrote, "Trump has probably used this same line on more than one occasion to attract underage girls for sexual gratification at his beauty pageants, the Mar-a-Lago Club spa, on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, etc..."

"He's a creepy old man. He doesn't even understand what he just said. Major yikes," someone said.

Someone wrote, "And people still doubt he's in those Epstein files."

Karoline Leavitt, 27, is Trump's fifth press secretary overall and the first of his second term in office. The exchange came after Leavitt commended the president during a White House press briefing on Thursday, saying he deserved international recognition. "President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office," she said. "It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump continues to face scrutiny over his past relationship with Epstein. Controversy has intensified after the FBI and Department of Justice declined to release further Epstein-related documents, with Trump's name reportedly redacted before publication.

Trump has defended the decision and denied any attempt to suppress information. He has also said that he distanced himself from Epstein years ago after the convicted sex offender allegedly tried to "poach" Mar-a-Lago staff, including Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers.