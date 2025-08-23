"Don't Want To Speak Bad Of...": Maxwell Floats Epstein-Princess Diana Date Setup

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has suggested that he may have been arranged for a date with the late Princess Diana, according to tapes released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking young girls to be abused by Epstein, and is currently seeking a pardon from US President Donald Trump.

While being interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month, Maxwell told him that before she met Epstein, he lived in London and "met and knew some truly fancy people", which included Diana's best friend. "Her name was Rosa Monckton. And Rosa's husband, Dominic Lawson, who's a famous journalist," she said.

Maxwell added that Epstein had attended a big event in London without her, organised by Rosa. "I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this, I believe was organized by Rosa," she said, adding, "I don't know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she-I don't want to speak bad of Diana, but-I'm not going to do that."

Although Maxwell says that she believes the events where Epstein and Diana could have possibly met took place in the early 2000s, Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

She denied that she introduced Epstein to the royals, saying, "That is a flat untruth," per The Daily Beast.

Author and journalist Michael Wolff also wrote in his book that Trump and Epstein competed over who would sleep with Diana first, "There was one point in which they had a competition about who would be the first one to sleep with Princess Diana. Now, I don't think that ever happened".

