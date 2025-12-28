Schoolgirl Uniforms, Sex Toys: What Jeffrey Epstein Bought Online

A set of 1,006 Amazon email receipts belonging to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, spanning five years, has been made public by the US Department of Justice. The purchases range from child-coded clothing to sexual wellness devices, The New York Post reported.

The receipts date from 2014 to 2019 and include deliveries to Epstein's properties in Manhattan, West Palm Beach and his private island, Little Saint James.

In 2018, Epstein ordered a Sonic prostate massager marketed for “home use prostate health.” Other intimate or sexual products appear in the records as well. In April 2017, he purchased Vagifirm vaginal tightening pills, an herbal supplement marketed as improving lubrication, boosting libido and increasing firmness.

The receipts show Epstein purchased four regulation girls' school uniforms from uniform manufacturer Cherokee, shipped to his Upper East Side townhouse on East 71st Street. The order included full-body dresses, twill girls' shorts and a Tommy Hilfiger pleated skirt.

The receipts also show Epstein's interest in costumes and symbols of authority. In August 2018, he bought a novelty black-and-white prisoner costume, roughly ten months before his arrest in July 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges. He also purchased an FBI costume, Israel Defence Forces combat pants, sauna hats, and formalwear, including a tuxedo and accessories, ordered in July 2017.

Other purchases documented in the receipts include baby clothes and toys for toddlers, such as rattles, blocks and stacking toys, shipped to his Manhattan home.

Surveillance-related items feature repeatedly in the purchase history. Over several years, Epstein ordered at least nine pairs of binoculars delivered to his various residences. These included military-style and high-powered models, some costing more than $200.

The records also reveal a steady appetite for processed sweets and snacks. Epstein ordered items such as Twinkies, Ring Dings, Devil Dogs, coffee cakes, chocolate bars, candy and cookies.

Some receipts point to health concerns. In July 2014, Epstein purchased a CPAP machine and related accessories, indicating treatment for sleep-related breathing issues. He also ordered supplements marketed for cognitive function, memory and digestive health, including phosphatidylserine, magnesium threonate and prebiotic powders.

Epstein's book-buying history shows wide-ranging interests. His most frequently ordered title was Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, with five copies purchased. He also bought multiple biographies of filmmaker Woody Allen, a former neighbour and associate.

Other titles included works on Swiss banking secrecy, immortality, Adolf Hitler, Western tantra, and several books by Vladimir Nabokov, including Lolita.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 in what federal authorities ruled a suicide.