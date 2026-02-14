'Strangled, Not Hanged': Doctor Who Observed Epstein Autopsy Makes Big Claim

A pathologist, who observed the post-mortem examination of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has called for a fresh investigation into the death of the convicted sex offender. Dr Michael Baden challenged the conclusion of the New York Medical Examiner's Office that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging,” the pathologist told The Telegraph.

Dr Baden, who attended the examination as an observer for Epstein's family, said the findings at the time were not definitive. “Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted.”

He added, “At the time that the autopsy was done by the medical examiner, we both agreed that, on the basis of the autopsy report and the information available, more information was needed to determine the cause and manner of death.”

According to The Telegraph report, a redacted version of Epstein's post-mortem examination was made public in December 2025 during the first batch release of files by the US Department of Justice. In it, the sex offender's “manner of death” was marked as “pending,” while the boxes for suicide and homicide were left blank.

Dr Baden said his findings after the August 11, 2019 examination were “inconclusive,” but claimed that five days after the death certificate was issued, pending further investigation, the determination was “superseded” by Dr Barbara Sampson, who ruled the death a suicide by hanging. According to Dr Baden, she was not present during the examination. Dr Sampson has publicly rejected suggestions of strangulation and said she stands “firmly” behind her findings.

Epstein's legal team said Dr Baden's concerns mirrored their own and that they were “not satisfied” with the medical examiner's conclusions.

Dr Baden was among the earliest to question the ruling, telling Fox News in August 2019 that “the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide.” He reiterated to The Telegraph, “That was my opinion at that time, and I still stand by it. The autopsy findings are much more consistent with a crushing injury caused by homicidal strangulation than by hanging by suicide.”

The FBI and the Justice Department under US President Donald Trump have both maintained that Epstein died by suicide.

The official report listed three neck fractures. Dr Baden said he had never seen a suicide hanging with three fractures during 50 years reviewing inmate death post-mortems. “Even one fracture, we have to investigate the possibility of a homicide. Two definitely warrant a full investigation,” he said.

Dr Baden also said he had concerns during the post-mortem that “the noose [used in the hanging] didn't match the [injury]”.