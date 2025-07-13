Was Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Video Released By Trump Administration Manipulated? Report Claims

The 11-hour raw surveillance footage released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) earlier this week from inside Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, taken the night before Jeffrey Epstein allegedly killed himself, has been edited, a WIRED investigation has found. The footage was likely assembled from at least two source clips" and "modified" prior to its release.

The outlet claimed that the metadata embedded in the video, analysed by the video forensic experts, showed that rather than being a direct export from the prison's surveillance system, the footage was modified using Adobe Premiere Pro, a professional editing tool.

"The absence of a clear explanation for the processing of the file using professional editing software complicates the Justice Department's narrative," the report highlighted.

As per the official records, Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died by suicide at the New York facility on August 10, 2019, whilst awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. However, conspiracy theorists believe that he was murdered to prevent him from speaking about other high-profile individuals involved in his paedophilic activities.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein was a popular financier, accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach in the early 2000s. The majority of his sexual exploits took place on the 72-acre Little St. James Island that he purchased in 1998 for $7.95 million. He later bought the 160-acre Great St. James Island for $20 million in 2016.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal.

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny in recent days after it stated that there was no Epstein "client list". During the presidential campaign trail, Mr Trump had promised to release the complete Epstein files, including a sensational client list, containing names of high-profile celebrities that may have visited the infamous Epstein's island for illegal activities.

During a White House press conference, Mr Trump was asked about the Epstein client list but sidestepped the issue. Attorney General Pam Bondi also dismissed the matter. "He committed suicide," she said, while Trump responded to a reporter with, "You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?"