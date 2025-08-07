Epstein Aide Not Allowed To Train Puppies In Prison Due To Sex Crimes

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, will not be allowed to participate in the prison dog training programme at the federal facility in Texas, where she was recently transferred.

The Canine Companions Prison Puppy Raising programme, designed to provide rehabilitation through the training of service dogs, strictly prohibits participation by inmates convicted of crimes involving minors or animals, especially sexual abuse.

"We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals - including any crime of a sexual nature," said Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions, as per NBC News. "That's a hard policy we have, so she will not be able to."

She said the programme's policy was in place to protect the puppies, calling it a safeguard against pairing vulnerable animals with individuals convicted of abusing the vulnerable. "Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you're putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable," she added.

The Canine Companions Prison Puppy Raising Programme lets selected inmates train service puppies as part of their rehabilitation. The puppies live with the inmates, who care for and train them through daily routines and weekly classes. Puppies raised in prison have a higher success rate in becoming service dogs, and the programme also lowers repeat crime among inmates.

Maxwell, 63, was moved last week from a Florida prison to the Bryan facility in Texas. She was reportedly attempting to negotiate a deal with federal authorities in exchange for information on Epstein and others connected to their trafficking network. She also recently opposed the Justice Department's effort to unseal grand jury transcripts from her trial.

While no official reason was given for her relocation, it follows two meetings Maxwell reportedly had with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as she seeks a potential immunity deal.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls.